The Texans have promoted defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to replace defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network first reported that Crennel wasn't expected to return as Houston's DC. The Texans will reportedly have more meetings this week to decide if Crennel will continue to have a role with the team. His contract is expiring, but he could potentially return as a senior assistant or retire.

Crennel joined the Texans in 2014 and served as defensive coordinator until 2016. He was promoted to assistant coach when Mike Vrabel took over as defensive coordinator in 2017. Crennel took on the role of DC again, and continued to work as Houston's assistant coach, when the Titans hired Vrabel the following year.

Before coming to Houston, Crennel, 72, previously worked as defensive coordinator with the Browns, Patriots and Chiefs. He has coached in the NFL since 1981.

The Texans' defense struggled in 2019 and allowed an average of 388.3 yards per game, which ranked the fifth-worst in the NFL. The team also suffered a huge blow when star defensive end J.J. Watt tore his pectoral muscle in Week 8 against the Raiders and missed the rest of the regular season. Watt returned for the Texans' Wild Card matchup against the Bills. However, Houston was knocked out of the playoffs by the Chiefs in the divisional round to finish the season 10–6.

Weaver, 39, has coached for the Texans since 2016 after previously working with the Jets, Bills and Browns. He played as a defensive end in the NFL for seven seasons and ended his career with the Texans (2006-08).