The Chiefs and 49ers will square off in Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, and the Super Bowl will stay in Florida in 2021.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. will host Super Bowl LV in 2021, marking the city's fifth time hosting the Super Bowl. The stadium last hosted the Super Bowl in 2009, when the Steelers beat the Cardinals 27-23.

The NFL has announced the next four Super Bowl sites. Here is where the game will be played:

Super Bowl LV: February 7, 2021, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl LVI: February 6, 2022, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, California

Super Bowl LVII: February 5, 2023, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Super Bowl LVIII: February 4, 2024, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana