Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson did not show up for his scheduled workout with the XFL on Monday, according to ESPN.

Johnson, 42, announced on Twitter last week that he was set to workout as a kicker with the new league. A source confirmed to ESPN that he would be evaluated with a group of kickers during the XFL's first training camp.

However, Johnson told the league on Sunday night that he decided to not participate in the workout, reports ESPN. He has not publicly commented on the decision.

Johnson spent 10 seasons with the Bengals before closing his NFL career in 2011 with the Patriots. He caught one pass in New England's Super Bowl XLVI loss to the Giants. Throughout his career, Johnson made six Pro Bowl teams and caught 766 passes for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Johnson's experience in kicking during a game is limited to an extra point and kick-off for the Bengals during the 2009 preseason, but he recently posted a video of him converting a 60-yard field goal.