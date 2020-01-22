Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is planning to hold a press conference Friday to announce his retirement, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jordan Raanan.

Manning, 39, would finish his career after 16 seasons with the Giants. The team traded for him during the 2004 NFL draft, and he went onto play 236 games for them. Manning also won two Super Bowls for the franchise and earned MVP honors in both victories.

Manning has 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions in his career. He has a 117–117 record as a starter. He ranks seventh all time in passing yards and passing touchdowns in NFL history.

In 2019, Manning threw for just 1,042 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Giants will move on with Daniel Jones, who was drafted sixth overall in 2019. He took over as the team's starter after two games. Manning, who never missed a game due to injury in his career, previously said that he has little interest in becoming a backup quarterback or playing on another team.

Manning was slated to become a free agent during this offseason.