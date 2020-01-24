Eli Manning on Retirement: 'It Was Important for Me to Go Out As a Giant'

Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons.

Manning shared what led to his decision in a press conference on Friday.

"It was important for me to go out as a Giant. ... It was the right thing to call it a career, to end it, rather than uproot my family."

Manning echoed the same sentiment at the end of his speech when he quoted former team co-owner Wellington Mara, "'Once a Giant, always a Giant.' For me, it’s only a Giant."

Giants co-owner and president John Mara said the team will retire Manning's No. 10 jersey and induct him into the Ring of Fire.

On Wednesday, the Giants first announced Manning would retire.

He ends his career after spending 16 seasons with the Giants, who traded for him during the 2014 draft. Manning tallied 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions in 236 career games. He ranks seventh all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns in NFL history.

Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins–both over the Patriots–in 2008 and 2012.

In 2019, he threw for just 1,042 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. The Giants will move on with Daniel Jones, who was drafted sixth overall in 2019. He took over as the team's starter after two games.

Manning, who never missed a game due to injury in his career, previously said that he wasn't interested in becoming a backup quarterback or playing on another team. He was slated to become a free agent during this offseason.