Darius Slay is set to appear in his third straight Pro Bowl this weekend. When he does take the field, he will be wearing a pair of cleats custom-designed to honor his teammate Marvin Jones and Jones' family, as well as his own.

In late Dec., Jones' youngest of five children, Marlo, died at six months. So, according to ESPN, before designing the cleats, Slay reached out to Jones first to get his permission to pay tribute to Marlo. The cleats feature Marlo in his mother Jazmyn's arms with a halo over his head and the words "Rest in Peace, Marlito."

"It's a tribute to my man, my brother," Slay told ESPN on Friday. "I'm letting him know I support him and I'm here for him. Just to contribute to him -- it's a blessing for me, it's a blessing that he'd let me do that and trust me with that. I appreciate him a lot."

"Much appreciation to my brother @bigplayslay23 for showing love to my family at the Pro Bowl. Love ya brotha 🙌🏽," Jones wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Jones did not play in the regular-season finale against the Packers. The team held a moment of silence, and the Jones family remained on the field for the national anthem.

Kickoff for Sunday's Pro Bowl is set for 3 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN/ABC.