Saints quarterback Drew Brees said on Saturday he plans to wait "a month or so" before deciding whether to return to the NFL for a 20th season in 2020, according to NOLA.com's Amie Just.

"I'm really waiting until football [season] is totally done," Brees said at a Pro Bowl practice in Kissimmee, Fla. "Then, I'll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I'll give it a month or so."

The 41-year-old quarterback reached his 13th Pro Bowl in 2019 after throwing for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns in 11 starts. Brees led the NFL in completion percentage for the third straight year, and he posted a 116.3 passer rating.

Brees logged just 11 regular-season starts for the Saints last season. He underwent surgery on his right hand in September before returning to the field in a win over the Cardinals on Oct. 27. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went 5–0 as New Orleans's starter.

This offseason will mark Brees's first year in free agency since joining the Saints in 2006. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

The Saints won the NFC South at 13–3 in 2019 before losing to the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card.