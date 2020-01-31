SI's Bill Enright sits down with Fantasy Football World Champion Matt Bailey on Radio Row to discuss his journey to fantasy glory.

Did you know that you could win $150,000 playing fantasy football? Matt Bayley accomplished that feat for the second time in the Fantasy Football World Championship's seven-year history.

Lamar Jackson, Austin Ekeler, Julio Jones, Tyler Lockett and Mike Evans were just a few of the players that helped Bayley capture his second championship belt.

