Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh won the AP Coach of the Year award on Saturday night.

Harbaugh led the Ravens to a league-best 14–2 record and their second consecutive AFC North title in 2019. He and his staff worked together to transform Baltimore's offensive scheme and build it around quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens found the results they were looking for and finished the season ranked No. 1 in points scored and No. 2 in yards. However, their season shockingly came to an early end in the playoffs when they fell 28–12 to the Titans in the divisional round.

Harbaugh wasn't the only Ravens coach to walk away with hardware on Saturday night. Greg Roman was named the 2019 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Roman's worked with Baltimore since 2017 and took over as the team's offensive coordinator in 2019.

More From RavenCountry:

Harbaugh Confident Baltimore Will be Destination for Free-Agent Receivers

Lamar Jackson's Popularity Extends to the Kids of Rival NFL Quarterbacks

Ravens' Durability Key to Success