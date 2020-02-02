Report: Cowboys Likely to Use Franchise Tag on QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to use its franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott since the two sides are struggling to reach a long-term deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Neither the Cowboys nor Prescott want the tag to be used, but a source told Schefter "it looks inevitable."

Prescott is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. However, if a contract isn't settled on by March 10, the Cowboys can apply the franchise tag and keep him from reaching the market.

While attending Super Bowl media events in Miami this week, Prescott wouldn't say if he'd participate in Dallas's voluntary offseason program if the tag is applied.

"We'll get to that when we get to that," Prescott said, per The Dallas Morning News. "I look forward to talking to my agents and when that [tag] comes to play, the direction that we'll go. Until that's a reality, I won't worry about it.

"But I do feel like some of this should get done. I'm a little disappointed that it hasn't, but that's part of it."

He was quick to confirm he won't be spending much time in Dallas in the coming weeks.

"Report that," Prescott said. "Be sure to report that."

Last year, running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was under contract, participated in the offseason program while waiting for a new deal. He later held out of training camp before receiving an eight-year, $103 million extension.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told reporters recently at the Senior Bowl that signing Prescott to a long-term deal remains the organization's "top priority."

Despite the Cowboys going 8–8 to miss the playoffs, Prescott had a strong year. He finished with career highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30).

