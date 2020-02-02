Miami Super Bowl History: The Results of Every Game
The city of Miami is no stranger to Super Bowls and has a long history of memorable matchups.
This year's contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be the 11th time Miami has hosted a Super Bowl. It breaks a tie with New Orleans (10) for the most Super Bowls played in a city.
Here's a list of the prior Super Bowl games played in Miami, grouped by the stadium they were played in:
Joe Robbie Stadium/Pro Player Stadium/Dolphin Stadium
XXIII - San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
XXIX - San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
XXXIII - Denver 34, Atlanta 19
XLI - Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
VLIV - New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
Orange Bowl
II - Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
III - New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7
V - Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
X - Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
XIII - Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
The city has seen brilliant performances, big gambles and some very bizarre behavior. As Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg wrote in our latest cover story, there’s nothing like the big game in South Beach.
Gambling: Super Bowl 2020 Gambling Guide
More From SI.com Team Sites:
49ers: Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers
Chiefs: Could Sammy Watkins Sit Out Next Season?
49ers: How the 49ers Will Contain Travis Kelce