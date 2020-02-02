The city of Miami is no stranger to Super Bowls and has a long history of memorable matchups.

This year's contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be the 11th time Miami has hosted a Super Bowl. It breaks a tie with New Orleans (10) for the most Super Bowls played in a city.

Here's a list of the prior Super Bowl games played in Miami, grouped by the stadium they were played in:

Joe Robbie Stadium/Pro Player Stadium/Dolphin Stadium

XXIII - San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16

XXIX - San Francisco 49, San Diego 26

XXXIII - Denver 34, Atlanta 19

XLI - Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17

VLIV - New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17



Orange Bowl

II - Green Bay 33, Oakland 14

III - New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7

V - Baltimore 16, Dallas 13

X - Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17

XIII - Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31

The city has seen brilliant performances, big gambles and some very bizarre behavior. As Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg wrote in our latest cover story, there’s nothing like the big game in South Beach.

