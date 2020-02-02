Super Bowl Concession Prices Are Steep for Drinks and Food in Miami

Fans have travelled plenty of miles and spent thousands of dollars on tickets to watch Super Bowl LIV in Miami, and they're going to have to shell out even more money to eat at Hard Rock Stadium.

Not surprisingly, this year's prices at concession stands are steep. Options for special entrees range from $22 hibachi steak bowls to $34 sausages. But how about classic stadium food?

A footlong hot dog, chicken sandwich and pizza cost $14 at some stations, while burgers are going for $16. Popcorn? $15. Pretzel? $9.

What if you get thirsty? A 16 oz. bottle of Bud Light is priced at $14, and domestic draft beer is $12. Refillable 32 oz. sodas are $15, and a 24 oz. fountain soda is $7. The cheapest beverage options are Gatorade and water sold for $5.

Fans better prepare to pay up as they chow down while watching the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LIV. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

