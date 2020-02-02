One of the biggest days in television is here, with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meeting in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

FOX will air the Super Bowl for the ninth time, while Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will team up for the sixth time in the broadcast booth. Buck will provide play-by-play and Aikman will add color commentary for the game. Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will report live from the field, and Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will weigh in as rules analysts.

FOX's Super Bowl programming will start at 11 a.m. ET with Skip & Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special followed by NFL Films' Road to the Super Bowl at noon ET. The network's one-hour Super Bowl kickoff show will air at 1 p.m. ET before the Super Bowl pregame show starts at 2 p.m. ET and runs until game time.

The 49ers's top-ranked defense and the Chief's dominant offense will clash in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to win MVP this season, will lead Kansas City's passing attack. Jimmy Garoppolo has been to the Super Bowl before–and won two rings–as a backup with the Patriots, but Sunday will mark the biggest start of his career. Will the Chiefs win a championship in their first trip back to the Super Bowl in 50 years? Or will the 49ers add their sixth title in franchise history?

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

