Andy Reid Receives Gatorade Shower After First Super Bowl Win

Andy Reid has been much maligned throughout his 21 years as an NFL head coach.

Often, the credible criticism regarding his questionable in-game tactics, especially vis-á-vis clock management, which the offensive guru has struggled mightily with in past years.

But all of that doesn't matter much anymore. Reid has a Super Bowl now. And he got doused in all of the glory.

The man deserves it. He's an offensive mastermind, and his creativity has changed the league for the better. Those little flip passes that a quarterback shoots to his sweeping wide receiver? Andy Reid. The run-pass option? Andy Reid helped bring that from college to professional football. Countless other schematic trends that the NFL has undergone in the past two decades are thanks in large part to Reid.

The man is on the cutting edge of offensive innovation.

And have you seen his coaching tree? The man has spawned 10 current or former head coaches, including the Ravens' John Harbaugh, Redskins coach Ron Rivera, Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Bears coach Matt Nagy and former Vikings coach Brad Childress.

This is all to say that his legacy deserves to be cemented with a Super Bowl, a long Gatorade bath and as many cheeseburgers as his heart desires.

By the way, the color of the Gatorade Reid was drenched in, if you're into that sort of stuff, was orange.