Chiefs Super Bowl Parade: Date, Location, Time

The Chiefs won the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years with a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes' squad will be back in Kansas City on Wednesday for a massive celebration.

Kansas City is hosting a championship parade for the Chiefs on Wednesday, according to mayor Quinton Lucas. The parade is reportedly slated to begin at 11:30 a.m.

"For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we're all excited to celebrate with our players and fans," Lucas wrote on Sunday night. "We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City."

The parade will culminate in a "victory rally" at Union Station in Kansas City at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET. The parade's route will be announced on Tuesday.