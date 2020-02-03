Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs delivered Kansas City its first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday, and the victory was commemorated with newspaper covers throughout the nation early Monday morning.

The Kansas City Star led the slate of special covers, using a photo of Mahomes lifting the Lombardi Trophy with the caption "King Them!" The Star was one of many newspapers to feature Mahomes on its cover on Monday.

The story wasn't so rosy in San Francisco. The 49ers blew a 10-point lead with less than seven minutes left on Sunday, and the San Francisco Chronicle was quick to note the rapid descent of Kyle Shanahan and Co. down the stretch.

Sunday marked the Chiefs' second Super Bowl in franchise history. Kansas City is slated to host a parade for the Chiefs on Wednesday, culminating in a "victory rally" downtown at Union Station.