Patrick Mahomes shined for the Chiefs on Sunday en route to winning Super Bowl MVP, but Kansas City's QB cost certain bettors big time with his final kneel downs to clinch the victory.

Mahomes' over-under for rushing yards was set as high as 36.5 entering Sunday's game in Miami, according to ESPN's David Purdum. The Texas Tech product cleared the 36.5-yards mark late in the fourth quarter, and those who bet the over on Mahomes' rushing yards appeared to be on their way to a winning wager. That changed in the final seconds.

Kansas City's signal caller took a trio of kneel downs to end the contest, sacrificing 15 rushing yards in the process. The lost rushing yards dipped Mahomes back below the over-under total, ending the night with 29 rushing yards.

"That was close to a six-figure swing [in favor of the house]," director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook Jeff Davis told Purdum.

Mahomes is unlikely to fret over the lost rushing yards anytime soon. He led a 10-point fourth quarter comeback for Kansas City on Sunday, finishing the evening with 286 passing yards and three touchdowns.