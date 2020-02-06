San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert plans on returning Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams' Super Bowl LIV jersey, he shared on Twitter.

Williams appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show and was asked about the jersey exchange that was captured on camera.

Kimmel said that the Chiefs jersey was certainly worth more and Mostert got the better end of the trade.

"That's funny you say that, because my mom was like, 'Where's your jersey at?'"

Mostert said he'd give it back and wrote on Twitter: "Contemplated putting this on eBay but this belongs to YOU and yours! You did your thing. Hand this down for generations! PROUD OF YOU BRO! Much love."

Williams recorded 104 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl 31–20 for their first title in 50 years.

