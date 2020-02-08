The inaugural season of the updated XFL will feature a Western Conference clash between the Los Angeles Wildcats and Houston Roughnecks. In what could be an interesting stylistic matchup thanks to the coaches on each side, both teams bring NFL talent into the first week of XFL action.

How to Watch Wildcats vs Roughnecks:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Wildcats come into the 2020 XFL season led by a quarterback looking to prove he belongs. Josh Johnson has served as a backup for several NFL teams and has been called into emergency action on occasion. Given the chance to lead a team from the outset, plenty of NFL eyes will be on Johnson this campaign as he works with accomplished offensive coordinator Norm Chow. The Wildcats are coached by Winston Moss, who spent a decade as a player in the NFL before spending time as a defensive and linebackers coach for multiple teams. Expect a hard-nosed defense from the Wildcats as a result of Moss' influence.

The Houston Roughneck fans should expect offense this season, as the team is coached by offensive mastermind June Jones. Jones will have a quarterback with NFL experience to work with as well, as former Oakland Raider Connor Cook will be his Opening Day starter. Cook will have former NFL wideout Sammie Coates as his top target, which could be a dangerous pairing in a league with rules that include the much anticipated double forward pass. On defense, former Philadelphia Eagle Kony Ealy could be the key for the Roughnecks, as his ability to disrupt quarterbacks could go a long way in this league.