The rebooted XFL will kick off this weekend with eight teams taking part in the inaugural year.

The new league is divided into two divisions, East and West, each featuring four teams each. The XFL East includes the D.C. Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battlehawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons make up the XFL West.

Here's a look at some of the notable players on each team:

D.C. Defenders:

Projected starting QB: Cardale Jones (Ohio State)

Other notable names: WR Malachai Dupre (LSU), S Matt Elam (Florida), RB Donnel Pumphrey (San Diego State), WR Rashad Ross (Arizona State)

Head coach: Pep Hamilton

New York Guardians:

Projected starting QB: Matt McGloin (Penn State)

Other notable names: WR Joe Horn Jr. (Missouri Western), QB Luis Perez (Texas A&M Commerce), RB Tim Cook III (Oregon St.), LM Garret Dooley (Wisconsin)

Head coach: Kevin Gilbride

St. Louis Battlehawks:

Projected starting QB: Jordan Ta'amu (Ole Miss)

Other notable names: RB Christine Michael (Texas A&M), P Marquette King (Fort Valley), RB Matt Jones (Florida), S Will Hill (Florida)

Head coach: Jonathan Hayes

Tampa Bay Vipers:

Projected starting QB: Aaron Murray (Georgia)

Other notable names: De'Veon Smith (Michigan), OT Maretz Ivey (Florida), DE CeCe Jefferson (Florida), QB/RB Quinton Flowers (South Florida), C Jordan McCray (UCF)

Head coach: Marc Trestman

Dallas Renegades:

Projected starting QB: Landry Jones (Oklahoma)

Other notable names: RB Cameron Artis-Payne (Auburn), QB Eric Dungey (Syracuse), WR Jeff Badet (Oklahoma), RB Lance Dunbar (North Texas), LB Greer Martini (Notre Dame)

Head coach: Bob Stoops

Houston Roughnecks:

Projected started QB: P.J. Walker (Temple)

Other notable players: QB Connor Cook (Michigan State), CB Ajene Harris (USC), WR Sammie Coates (Auburn), LB Carl Bradford (Arizona State), DE Kony Early (Missouri)

Head coach: June Jones

Los Angeles Wildcats:

Projected starting QB: Josh Johnson (San Diego)

Other notable players: K Nick Novak (Maryland), LB Anthony Johnson (LSU), RB Elijah Hood (North Carolina), OG Nico Siragusa (San Diego State),

Head coach: Winston Moss

Seattle Dragons: