Quarterback Philip Rivers will not return to the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 season.

The team and Rivers mutually decided the veteran quarterback will enter free agency.

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run."

The fourth pick in the 2004 NFL draft, Rivers has played his entire career with the Chargers. In his time with the team, he made eight Pro Bowls, threw for more than 4,500 yards five times and as a starter went 123-101 in the regular season and 5-6 in the playoffs. He sits at No. 6 on the NFL's all-time touchdowns list with 397, ahead of John Elway, Joe Montana and Johnny Unitas.

"I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years," Rivers said in a statement. "In anything you do, it's the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful.

"I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games. We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in L.A. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward."

Los Angeles finished the 2019 season 5-11.

