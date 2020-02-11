The quarterback market in the NFL could feature significant movement this offseason, and the Saints' Taysom Hill could be a valuable addition for a franchise.

Hill has spent the last three years as a dynamic all-purpose piece for the Saints, throwing for 119 yards and rushing for 352 since 2018. But the former BYU quarterback is eyeing a bigger role in 2020.

"I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback," Hill told the Associated Press' Rob Maaddi. "I think as you look at the other questions: Is it New Orleans? Is it somewhere else? As you go into free agency, this is the time that you start to find out how people view you. We haven't gotten into free agency long enough to really know how these guys view me and we'll just handle it as it comes."

Hill could remain in New Orleans after restricted free agency this offseason, though he could be the odd man out with Sean Payton and Co. Drew Brees said on Jan. 26 that he will wait "a month or so" before deciding whether to return in 2020, and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is an unrestricted free agent.

"I hope [Brees] comes back. I would love to play with him again," Hill told Maaddi. "He's become one of my best friends."

Hill has a combined nine rushing and receiving touchdowns with the Saints. He has not thrown a passing touchdown in his short NFL career. The 29-year-old threw for 43 touchdown passes in five seasons at BYU, adding 32 touchdowns on the ground.