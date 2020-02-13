Colin Kaepernick to Publish Memoir in 2020

Colin Kaepernick will publish a memoir in 2020, promising to give the public new insight into his activism and NFL exile.

The announcement was made Thursday by Kaepernick Publishing, which the quarterback founded, in partnership with Audible.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick took a knee during the pregame national anthem to protest police brutality and racism. His demonstration inspired similar protests from other athletes, particularly around the NFL.

"I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action," Kaepernick said in a statement, according to ESPN.

Kaepernick has rarely conducted media interviews since he was released by the 49ers in 2017. Despite a successful tenure in San Francisco, he has yet to find a new NFL home.

Kaepernick has repeatedly made it clear that he would still like to play professional football and continues training.

“I’ve had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting," Kaepernick told USA Today. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out.”

The book was described as "part political awakening and part memoir" in a release from the publisher. It will be published in 2020, but an exact release date has yet to be announced.