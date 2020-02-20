After seven years with the Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed has been released, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The move was expected, and Reed was reportedly cleared from concussion protocol on Wednesday to clear the way for his release.

Reed missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a concussion in Washington's third preseason game after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Falcons safety Keanu Neal. It marked his seventh recorded concussion since the start of his collegiate career. He nearly returned in Week 2, but was derailed by returning symptoms. He did not practice after Sept. 12 and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 12.

With Reed's release, the Redskins will save $8.5 million against the salary cap, with $1.8 million in dead money. The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract.

Selected in the third round of the 2013 draft, Reed had a breakout season in 2015, catching 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Despite having a career plagued with injuries, Reed reportedly wants to continue playing.

