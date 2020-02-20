The Los Angeles Rams are promoting Sophie Luoto to director of football operations, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson. The move would make Luoto one of the highest-ranking female executives in the sport.

Luoto, per Robinson, was previously the team's manager of football administration.

During the 2018 season, Luoto received one of four game balls from head coach Sean McVay following the team's 36–31 win over Seattle, a game that came in the wake of the devastating California wildfires.

NBC Sports' Peter King wrote of the acknowledgement, noting that Luoto was among other members of the organizations football administration and operations team that helped players and their families find lodging, "reunited families, found a Saturday practice facility, and kept the train moving."

The Rams' move comes just weeks after the Browns named Callie Brownson as their chief of staff for new head coach Kevin Stefanski. In early February, the Redskins hired Jennifer King as the NFL's first female African American full-time assistant coach and fourth female full-time coach in the league.

49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers also made history in recent weeks becoming the first female and openly gay coach in Super Bowl history.