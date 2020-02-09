The Washington Redskins are reportedly adding Jennifer King to their coaching staff, a move that would make King the NFL's first female African American full-time assistant coach.

As first reported by The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker, King will soon join Ron Rivera's offensive staff. She had previously spent time with Rivera in Charlotte as a wide receivers coaching intern with the Panthers in 2017 and throughout the past two summers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

King will become the fourth female full-time coach in the league, following the Buccaneers' assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, along with 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers. In addition, King follows Collette Smith as the NFL's first African American female coach, who had a coaching internship with the New York Jets.

After starting her coaching career in college basketball, King went on to play in the Women's Football Alliance and coach youth and high school football. Most recently, she was an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College and also spent time with Hines Ward in the Alliance of American Football as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Arizona Hotshots.

King's full-time position with the Redskins comes on the heels of Sowers making history as the first female and openly gay coach in Super Bowl history.