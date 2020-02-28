Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss's medical exam at the 2020 NFL combine revealed the tight end had a fracture in his right foot that will require surgery, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

Moss, son of legendary NFL WR Randy Moss, went through the NFL combine's medical examination on Tuesday where doctors discovered he had a fracture to his fifth metatarsal bone. The recovery time for the expected procedure usually lasts between six to eight weeks, meaning Moss should be ready for the start of his rookie season.

The former Tiger is the No. 7 overall TE on Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's latest Big Board.

Moss started his NCAA career at NC State where he had just six receptions for 49 yards as a freshman in 2016.

He then sat out 2017 due to transfer rules and missed the 2018 season due after needing multiples surgeries to repair a fracture in his left foot. Moss recorded 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns last year. He shined during LSU's national title win over Clemson, hauling in five catches for 36 yards and two scores.

Despite the injury, Moss took part in the measurement portion of the combine. His combine measurable are as followed.

Height: 6'1 7/8''

Weight: 250 lbs.

Hand Size: 9 7/8''

Arm: 31 7/8''

Wingspan 78 2/8''

Per Legwold, Moss was at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night, but will leave Indianapolis on Friday.