Last April, Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford, underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor. On Sunday, less than a year after the procedure, the Stafford family announced they are expecting their fourth child, "well before training camp," she added.

"Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie," Kelly wrote on Instagram.

"Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp)

We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted!"

The parents welcomed twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, in 2017, with another daughter, Hunter, arriving one year later. Kelly also added on her Instagram story that the Staffords will “stay a party of 6.”

They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the quarterback of the football team. He has been Detroit's starting quarterback since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 NFL draft. He has thrown for 41,025 yards and 256 touchdowns in 149 career games.