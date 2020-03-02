The start of NFL free agency is drawing closer, and the landing spots of quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Jameis Winston have the rumor mill abuzz.

NBC Sports' Peter King reports Winston "is likely" to leave the Buccaneers in free agency. However, King was uncertain which team Winston will end up with and doubted he'll be a starter with a new team. Last season, the Florida State product led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and was second in touchdowns (33) but also threw a league-wide 30 interceptions.

All eyes continue to be on Brady and whether he'll stay with the Patriots. After last week's conflicting reports that the veteran is both likely to leave New England and stay put, King thinks Brady "is more open to new experiences."

While we wait to see what happens when free agency opens on March 18, keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NFL: