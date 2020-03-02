NFL Rumors: Jameis Winston 'Likely' to Leave Buccaneers in Free Agency
The start of NFL free agency is drawing closer, and the landing spots of quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Jameis Winston have the rumor mill abuzz.
NBC Sports' Peter King reports Winston "is likely" to leave the Buccaneers in free agency. However, King was uncertain which team Winston will end up with and doubted he'll be a starter with a new team. Last season, the Florida State product led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and was second in touchdowns (33) but also threw a league-wide 30 interceptions.
All eyes continue to be on Brady and whether he'll stay with the Patriots. After last week's conflicting reports that the veteran is both likely to leave New England and stay put, King thinks Brady "is more open to new experiences."
While we wait to see what happens when free agency opens on March 18, keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Patriots want to bring Tom Brady back in 2020. Although the two sides have yet to meet, Brady will "listen closely" to the team when the time comes to talk. For now, the QB and coach Bill Belichick have been texting. (Tom E. Curan, NBC Sports)
- "Tom Brady is the one domino paralyzing the entire NFL right now" after teams realized the QB might leave the Patriots. (Peter King, NBC Sports)
- The Giants and Colts are not among the suitors interested in Brady. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)
- The Jaguars will franchise tag DE Yannick Ngakoue, which will allow them to possibly trade him. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) Ngakoue tweeted Monday morning that he is no longer interested in signing a long-term contract with the team. (Yannick Ngakoue)
- The Bengals are looking at potential trades for QB Andy Dalton but will not send him anywhere he doesn't want to go. The Bears and Colts are expected to have interest in Dalton, and the Patriots might be open to a trade if they lose Brady. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Former LSU QB Joe Burrow "made it clear" that he wants the Bengals to sign free-agent WR A.J. Green. (Peter King, NBC Sports) Cincinnati, who is expected to select Burrow with the No. 1 pick, is planning to use the franchise tag on Green. (Ben Baby, ESPN)