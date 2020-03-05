Tom Brady Reportedly Headed Everywhere

Tom Brady could wind up with the Chargers, Raiders, 49ers, Titans or basically anywhere according to sports media speculation.

Nothing causes sports media to speculate more than a star hitting free agency. And while I once thought that craziness was reserved for the NBA—enter Tom Brady.

Now I get wondering where he might go is fun, but we have to realize when it comes to this not all reports are created equal. Especially when we start talking real estate, where kids are enrolling in school and facial expressions.

Though in Brady's case we actually heard from him via a phone call with UFC President Dana White.

He told White, "I don't know what the future holds right now." So I wouldn't exactly run with any reports linking him to the Raiders, Chargers, 49ers, Titans or whomever.

What's funny about this situation is that in Brady's case the interest around him right now is probably based more on his celebrity than current ability. The guy is definitely the Family Feud answer for greatest quarterback of all time, but would you really bet on Las Vegas to win the Super Bowl if he were to head there?

Part of the beauty of sports is that we treat something that really means nothing like it means everything. So I'm not going to pretend random reports about Brady's future are anything too serious.

Just know, even the best in the business tend to get way more lenient about what they'll go with when it comes to a star hitting free agency. So I wouldn't let any rumors go unchecked.

But please, feel free to speculate away. Do you. Or in Brady's case, Hulu.