Report: Bengals Franchise Tag A.J. Green

The Bengals have franchise tagged star wide receiver A.J. Green, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is due to make just under $18 million under the terms of the one-year deal.

Green was among the most productive wideouts in the league from 2011-17 by averaging nearly 80 catches and over 1,173 yards per season before injuries began taking their toll. He appeared in just nine games in 2018 while dealing with a toe injury, posting career lows in receptions (46) and yards (694). Green didn't play at all last season after suffering an ankle injury during training camp.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had previously stated earlier in the offseason that bringing Green back was the team's primary focus.

"He's a guy that we're excited about to have part of this team, first and foremost. That’s what matters right now," Taylor said, according to Caio Mairi of The Score. "As we go through the offseason, we'll figure out how it best fits. But right now, we expect him to be a part of the team. We want him to be a part of the team."

The Bengals were committed to using their franchise tag on Green if they were unable to agree on a long-term deal, according to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Dragon reports that Green's preference was to avoid the tag, but he would acquiesce in the absence of a multi-year pact.

From 2011 to 2017, Green ranked fourth in the league with 8,213 receiving yards, trailing only Antonio Brown (9,743), Julio Jones (9,054) and Demaryius Thomas (8,370). The Bengals made the playoffs five straight years from 2011 to 2015, but haven't had a winning year since, with a combined record of 21-42-1.