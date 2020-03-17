The Philadelphia Eagles have released safety Malcolm Jenkins, the team announced.

The Eagles had until Wednesday to exercise a club option that would have kept him under contract in 2020. He will now be a free agent.

"Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia," the team announced in a statement. "Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city. After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity."

Jenkins was slated to make $7.6 million this season. In January, he told reporters that he was not planning on playing for the Eagles on his current contract.

"I won't be back on the same deal. That won't happen," he said after the wild card playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished last season with 63 solo tackles. He has won two Super Bowl titles as a member of the 2009 New Orleans Saints and the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.