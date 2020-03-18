Tom Brady's decision to reportedly join the Buccaneers is unsurprisingly generating plenty of interest among his new fan base.

Shortly after the six-time Super Bowl reportedly agreed to a deal in principle, demand for Tampa Bay season tickets immediately rose.

Fans who logged on to the team's website to try and purchase season tickets encountered a message that read, "You are now in line. Due to demand, you may experience an extended wait time. Once you reach the front, you may begin to shop."

Just over two hours after the reported news, there were still 6,000 people in the queue.

Last season, Tampa Bay ranked 30th in average home attendance, just ahead of the Rams and Bengals.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady has agreed upon a deal valued at roughly $30 million per year.

He announced on Tuesday morning that he would be leaving New England after 20 seasons.

The 42-year-old Brady had never tested the open market before this offseason and questions about his future picked up steam upon the Patriots' sudden Wild Card round loss to the Titans.

Despite making 14 Pro Bowls with the Patriots and winning six Super Bowls, Brady's production has slipped in recent years. He threw for just 4,035 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. His completion percentage (60.8%) was also his lowest since 2013.

Tampa Bay finished 7–9 last season in Bruce Arians's first season as the team's head coach. The club has had just one winning season since 2011.

Brady will look to help the Buccaneers make their first playoff appearance since 2007 as the franchise has made just two postseasons after winning the Super Bowl in 2002.

Super Bowl LV is in Tampa Bay in February 2021 so Buccaneers fans won't have to travel far if Tampa Bay makes an appearance in the sport's biggest game.