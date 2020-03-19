NFL teams are placing "coronavirus-related provisions" in contracts signed this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Teams will be able to void signing bonus money for players who are signed during free agency if they fail their physical at a later date, reports Fowler. Certain players are currently unable to get a physical at the moment as teams shutter their facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Not every team has enforced such provisions, and "it is uncertain how many teams are drawing this hard line," per Fowler.

Players and teams are able to conduct physicals with independent doctors during the current public health crisis. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers arranged a physical in New York with an independent physician on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

NFL teams will still be allowed to announce their signings without a completed physical when the league year begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.