Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are still finalizing the QB's contract language, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and negotiations are expected to go into Thursday. "No problems" are "foreseen," however, per ESPN.

On Tuesday night, ESPN reported that Brady and the Buccaneers were expected to reach an agreement, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport saying the deal agreed upon in principle would be worth roughly $30 million per year.

Brady announced on Tuesday morning that he would be leaving New England after 20 seasons. He voiced his decision in a social media post titled "Forever A Patriot."

The Patriots finished last year's regular season with a 12–4 record. But a late-season loss to Miami dropped them out of a top-two seed in the AFC Conference and set up a first-round matchup with the Titans.

The 42-year-old Brady had never tested the open market before this offseason and questions about his future picked up steam upon the Patriots' sudden Wild Card round loss to the Titans.

Despite making 14 Pro Bowls with the Patriots and winning six Super Bowls, Brady's production has slipped in recent years. He threw for just 4,035 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. His completion percentage (60.8%) was also his lowest since 2013.

Tampa Bay finished 7–9 last season in Bruce Arians's first season as the team's head coach. The club has had just one winning season since 2011.

Brady will look to help the Buccaneers make their first playoff appearance since 2007. The franchise has made just two postseasons after winning the Super Bowl in 2002.