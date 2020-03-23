Quarterback Jarrett Stidham became the Patriots' potential starter after Tom Brady's shocking departure to the Buccaneers, and team captain Devin McCourty feels confident Stidham is poised for his new role.

On Sunday night, McCourty discussed Stidham's talents with his twin brother and teammate Jason McCourty on their Double Coverage podcast.

"To me, the best thing for Stiddy was that he had to go against our defense every week. He didn't have it easy," Devin McCourty said. "I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we'd make eye contact and he'd just start smiling and laughing.

"To me, there were weeks where he was just on-point. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I've got to know him off the field as well. He's a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature."

New England selected Stidham as a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Auburn. The 23-year-old became Brady's backup and saw limited playing time in three games last season. On Sunday, the Patriots added to their roster by bringing back veteran QB Brian Hoyer after the Colts released him. Hoyer joins Stidham and QB Cody Kessler for his third stint with New England.

Devin McCourty added that he's excited to play with Hoyer again.

"He has a veteran presence. He's played on multiple teams. He knows our offense very well," McCourty said. "I think he'll bring experience and knowledge, and if he has to go out there and play, he's going to compete at a high level. Or if it's coaching up young quarterbacks, I think he's a guy that's going to be very necessary to have in our locker room."