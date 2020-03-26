NFL Rumors: CB Xavier Rhodes to Sign One-Year Deal With Colts
Most of the quarterback openings in the NFL were filled during the first week of free agency, but there's still plenty of other transactions to be made.
After the Colts acquired QB Philip Rivers last week, Indianapolis will reportedly sign former Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings released the three-time Pro Bowler after a down 2019 season, during which he had six passes defended and no interceptions. Rhodes will fill the hole left by Pierre Desir, whom the Colts surprisingly released this month with two years left on his contract.
Keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Panthers will sign former Panthers OT Daryl Williams to a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Free-agent OT Marcus Gilbert will re-sign with the Cardinals on a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake signed his transition tag tender offer on Thursday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Giants will sign former Titans DT Austin Johnson. He will reunite with his former Penn State position coach and current Giants DL coach Sean Spencer. (Dan Duggan, The Athletic)
- Free-agent CB E.J. Gaines has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Bengals are keeping their options open with QB Andy Dalton. The team previously stated its interest in trading him but is considering keeping him as a backup to whomever it drafts with the No. 1 pick. Cincinnati is expected to pick former LSU QB and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)