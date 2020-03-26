Despite previously showing their interest in trading quarterback Andy Dalton, the Bengals are now considering another option–keeping him in 2020, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"All options are still on the table for Andy Dalton. We know they've been open to trading him. They've had some conversations with teams, and a lot of those teams have acquired other quarterbacks," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "From the Bengals' standpoint, they're in no rush."

Since most QB openings were filled during the first week of free agency, Cincinnati is moving forward with an open mind. The Bears were considered as a possible landing spot for Dalton, but the team acquired Nick Foles from the Jaguars instead.

Rapoport added that the Bengals have considered bringing Dalton back as a backup for whoever they draft. Cincinnati is expected to select former LSU QB Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick.

Dalton is set to make $17.7 million in 2020. Since none of that money is guaranteed, the Bengals have time to weigh what to do with their 32-year-old QB. Dalton has spent all nine years of his career with the Bengals, who drafted him as a second-round pick in 2011.