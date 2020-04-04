Multiple NFL teams are preparing to conduct the draft virtually from home, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

High-level team officials are reportedly planning to stay away from team facilities during the draft from April 23-25 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are awaiting a final decision from the NFL on the matter, per Schefter.

Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed to teams in a memo on March 26 that the draft will be held as planned. He also threatened disciplinary action if teams were to speak publicly of "issues relating to the draft."

The NFL draft was previously planned to be held in Las Vegas prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, which caused the league to close it to the public. Goodell informed teams that they should be prepared to conduct the draft with a limited number of people outside team facilities.

The NFL's general manager subcommittee recommended to Goodell for the draft to be delayed, according to Schefter. Teams are reportedly concerned there is limited time to conduct physicals and gather information on prospects as team facilities continue to be shut down.

Prospects and their families will not be present at the draft, but a few have been invited to participate "live" by NFL vice president Troy Vincent. The WNBA draft will include streams of players from remote locations during its virtual draft on April 17.

NFL free agency has gone on as-scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The draft is set to start at 8 p.m. on April 23 on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.