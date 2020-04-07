The Buccaneers have a new quarterback and now they have new uniforms.

Tampa Bay released its new look Tuesday afternoon, which features red, pewter and white jerseys with classic block numbers. The updated design drew inspiration from fan feedback and looks similar to the jerseys the team wore from 1997-2013. During that span, Tampa Bay won the 2002 Super Bowl and reached the playoffs seven times from 1997-2007.

"This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans. We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way," Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a statement. "The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans."

Earlier this year, the team announced that it planned to redo its uniforms and return to a more classic look. The Bucs last updated their uniforms in 2014, and fans didn't take too well to the bright red and dark pewter jerseys with alarm clock numbers.

The new uniforms are the latest change for the Buccaneers during an exciting offseason. The team surprised the NFL world when it signed former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year contract late last month. The six-time Super Bowl winner played in New England for 20 seasons before hitting free agency for the first time in his career.

Brady revealed in a piece for The Players' Tribune on Monday that he decided to leave the Patriots because he still has something to prove to himself. He added how he sees joining the Bucs as a "challenge" that he looks forward to tackling.

Brady and the Buccaneers are seeking the team's first playoff appearance since 2007. Tampa Bay has not won a postseason game since 2002.

Analysis from Luke Easterling of AllBucs: This was a smart redesign for the Bucs, who had fans longing for years past from the moment they revealed their most recent change back in 2014. Gone are the long-maligned "alarm clock" numbers, and the updated take on the old look should be a huge win with fans new and old. The all-pewter alternate is a fantastic new addition for those fans looking for some added flair.