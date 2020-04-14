Quarterback Dak Prescott is still waiting on his long-term deal with the Cowboys and won't participate in the team's upcoming virtual voluntary offseason program without it, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

NFL teams are starting a virtual voluntary offseason program next week since they cannot currently meet in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL announced the program Monday, which will allow teams to provide instruction and workouts for players over Skype from April 20 to May 15.

Last month, Dallas placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Prescott, preventing him from signing with another team. Florio reports that even if the Cowboys opened their usual offseason program last week, Prescott wouldn't have joined without a new contract anyway.

Once the virtual program ends, teams will then be able to transition to an "on-field format [on May 18], depending on conditions." However, no clubs will be allowed to begin on-field work until all 32 teams are given the green light by local health authorities. All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, regardless of format.

Before that, the NFL will hold its draft virtually on April 23-25. Plenty of players are getting buzz ahead of the event.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

The Packers and Chargers are interested in drafting former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. Both teams have held virtual calls with him after previously scheduling meetings with the QB. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

Georgia QB Jake Fromm "is buzzing because of his interviews" ahead of the draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

Utah State QB Jordon Love's draft window is from No. 5 to No. 25. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

Christian McCaffrey is signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers, making him the highest-paid running back in history. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) McCaffrey's extension includes a fifth-year option. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)

