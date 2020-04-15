Browns Unveil New Uniforms for 2020

We don't know exactly when the NFL will hold its season opener, but whenever Week 1 arrives, the Browns will be sporting some new uniforms.

Cleveland unveiled its new threads in a Twitter video released on Wednesday morning. The video was accompanied by the message, "True to ourselves. True to our loyal fans. True to who we’ll always be."

The Browns' uniforms harken back to the francise's past, with Cleveland legends Otto Graham and Jim Brown featured in Wednesday's video. Cleveland's uniforms feature a stripe in the middle of the helmet as well as striped socks.

Perhaps the franchise's new uniforms can reverse the team's luck after a dreadful last two decades. The Browns have not made the playoffs since 2002, and they have not won a playoff game since 1994.

Cleveland finished third in the AFC North at 7–8–1 in 2018, but the team regressed to 6–10 in 2019.