Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis has died at the age of 85, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Davis, a Packers legend during the 1960s, played 10 seasons with Green Bay, where he made the All-NFL team five times. He was a key factor in the Packers’ historic run of that era, playing a central role in the team's five NFL championships and six divisional titles in eight seasons.

"It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis. Willie's extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay's winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi," Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as an inspiration to future generations."

Davis played the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns before joining Green Bay. Throughout his 12-year NFL career, he never missed a single game.

Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.