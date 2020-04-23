The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2019 season as the defending NFC champions, but they failed to reach the postseason entirely. Los Angeles went just 9-7 last year, and were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16. 2019 marked the first non-playoff season under head coach Sean McVay.

In the 2019 NFL draft, the Rams did not have a first-round pick and instead selected safety Taylor Rapp with their first selection, No. 61 overall. They added running back Darrell Henderson early in the third round and cornerback David Long and offensive tackle Bobby Evans later in the third round. Between rounds four and seven, the Rams made four selections. They drafted defensive tackle Greg Gaines, offensive tackle David Edwards, safety Nick Scott and linebacker Dakota Allen.

According to The MMQB's NFC West team needs, linebackers are critical in new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s scheme, which is built on disguised matchup zone concepts, and the team has a depth shortage at the aforementioned position. Safety is another area of possible need. The team's draft capital will likely be spent predominantly on defense, but if the team does elect to make any offensive selection, look for Los Angeles to try and bolster its offensive line.

A full list of Los Angeles' picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

