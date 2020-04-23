The Detroit Lions appear as if they will be one of the more active teams in the 2020 NFL draft, or at least at the start of the draft.

Late Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell had just called Lions GM Bob Quinn about Detroit's No. 3 overall first-round pick.

News of Caldwell's call follows a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport which said that multiple teams have called Detroit about the No. 3 pick.

Miami is another team that has been linked to a deal with Detroit, as Rapoport previously reported the Dolphins had contacted multiple teams about trading up from the No. 5 spot and possibly up to No. 3 to select an offensive tackle.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson also reported that Miami is attempting to trade up for No. 3, but added that they are trying to do so without necessarily giving up No. 5, the pick they currently hold. Jackson added Thursday evening that Miami has also reportedly discussed taking an offensive tackle at No. 5 and drafting Jordan Love later in the first round (or Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert if either is still available).

Miami had also previously inquired about the possibility of trading with the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 1 draft pick, according to ESPN.

Keep up with the latest news and rumors from around the league below:

The Jaguars are running out of time to reach a deal with pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs has heard from the 49ers, Broncos, Eagles and Raiders. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

Two teams expressed concern over Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's left knee. Dr. Lyle Cain issued a letter to all teams saying Jeudy "has not required any treatment” on it and expects him to progress without any limitations. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

Leonard Williams has signed his franchise tender with the Giants, though it's unclear if he'll be classified as a defensive end or defensive tackle. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

The Patriots are signing former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee to a one-year contract. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

Washington is asking for a second-round pick in exchange for trading left tackle Trent Williams. The Browns, Vikings, Eagles and Jets have shown the most interest in Williams. (Les Carpenter, The Washington Post)

All three of the teams with multiple first-round picks are looking to trade at least one of them. The 49ers would prefer to move No. 31 than No. 13 but are open to both in trying to fill the gaps left in the second, third and fourth rounds by the Dee Ford and Emmanuel Sanders trades. The Raiders would love to get back into the second round with a move down (their second-rounder went to Chicago in the Khalil Mack trade). Jacksonville could move No. 9 or No. 20, and potentially move assets to 2021. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

The Saints, who have the No. 24 pick, are looking to potentially move up in the draft order. They have called every team above them to explore options. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)

49ers GM John Lynch said the team is "trying to find [WR Marquise Goodwin] a good home" and could potentially trade him on Thursday. The Niners have spoken to WR CeeDee Lamb ahead of the draft. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)

The Falcons, Jets, Saints and the Packers are among the teams looking to move up in the NFL draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Draft: Sign up for Sports Illustrated’s newsletters and get complete NFL Draft coverage and analysis -- delivered right to your inbox.