Which School Has the Most Overall No. 1 NFL Draft Picks in History?

Last year, the Cardinals drafted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the overall No. 1 pick. In 2018, the Browns took Baker Mayfield with their top pick and Oklahoma reached a milestone: having players selected first in consecutive years.

The Sooners have had five players go No. 1 in NFL draft history, joining Notre Dame and USC as the programs with the most top picks. Other powerhouse programs like Georgia and Ohio State are close behind on the list with four and three No. 1 picks. LSU currently sits on the all-time list with two top picks, but that will likely change since the Bengals are expected to draft reigning Heisman winner Joe Burrow at No. 1.

Check out the full list of schools with the most No. 1 NFL draft picks: