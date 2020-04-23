ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay will not be part of Thursday night's broadcast as he recovers from the coronavirus.

McShay revealed on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm so sorry to tell you I won't be working the NFL Draft this year," he wrote. "I'm home recovering from coronavirus. For now, I just want to say I miss you all–my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today. I also want to assure you I'll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation's heroes. In the meantime, I'll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line!"

The draft will be held remotely after plans for a live event in Las Vegas were scrapped due to the pandemic. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce picks from his home.

The first round of the draft will begin at 8 p.m.

