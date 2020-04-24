The San Francisco 49ers moved up to make their second pick in the first round of the NFL DrafT Thursday night, trading up to select wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25 overall.

The 49ers made their initial first round selection by taking defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 14. They were slated to pick again at No. 31, but moved up to No. 25 by swapping picks with the Minnesota Vikings. In exchanged for the No. 25 pick, Minnesota received picks Nos. 31, 117 and 176, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Aiyuk enjoyed a breakout season at Arizona State in 2019, snagging 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He was dangerous in the return game as well, averaging 31.9 yards per kickoff return. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a receiver.

Aiyuk was the sixth wideout to be taken in the first round, and ranked No. 36 in Kevin Hanson's Big Board. He'll help fill the void left by wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Draft: Sign up for Sports Illustrated’s newsletters and get complete NFL Draft coverage and analysis -- delivered right to your inbox.