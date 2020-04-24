The 2020 NFL Draft is the first "virtual draft" in league history. The inability to convene in large groups for the draft has thrown us all for a loop, but perhaps a silver lining of conducting the draft online is the opportunity to compare and teams' war room styles.

The scoring criteria is inexact, but it's tough to see any team topping the setup Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has for himself.

Kingsbury's draft headquarters look comes straight out of a magazine photoshoot. It's a far cry from Goodell's basement setup, or New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's cluttered desk behind a sofa. Perpetually working from home disrupted everybody's routines, and it's good to see Kingsbury making lemonade out of lemons with his picturesque home setup.

