Four players will join NFL teams via the International Player Pathway program, the league announced on Monday.

All four players will go to teams in the NFC East.

Running back Sandro Platzgummer (Austria) will join the Giants, while defensive end Matt Leo (Australia) will play for the Eagles. Defensive end David Bada (Germany) will join Washington, and offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon (Mexico) will play for the Cowboys.

The four players will be on each team's roster through training camp, They will then be given a practice squad exemption, "granting the team an extra practice squad member that is ineligible to be activated during the 2020 season," per the NFL's release.

The NFL began its International Player Pathway Program in 2017. An international combine is held in Germany each October, and players receive further development and instruction at the IMG Academy in Florida.

Three players participated in the International Player Pathway Program last season. Each player will return to their respective teams in 2020, each of which are in the AFC East.